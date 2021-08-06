Politics
PDP National Deputy Publicity Secretary withdraws resignation
One of the seven deputy national officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that resigned their positions on Tuesday, Diran Odeyemi, has withdrawn his letter of resignation.
Odeyemi, who is the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, withdrew his resignation letter on Thursday at the Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting of the party at its national secretariat in Abuja, and pledged to work with the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure a successful national convention where a new set of leaders will be elected.
In a letter he personally signed, and addressed to the party’s National Secretary, Odeyemi said his decision to “withdraw his resignation was taken in view of the activation of the internal conflict resolution by the party leadership which was facilitated by the BOT Chairman, Sen. Walid Jubril.
The letter dated August 4, 2021, read:
“I write to withdraw my letter of Resignation as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of our great party.
“This decision is taken in view of the activation of the internal method of resolving issues by our leaders across the length and breadth of Nigeria.
“I also wish to state expressly that whatever embarrassment the resignation has caused the party, its leaders, members and supporters is highly regretted.”
The meeting also had in attendance the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, PDP National Secretary, Umar Tsauri, Deputy National Chairman, North, Suleiman Nazif, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
Also in attendance were former Senate Presidents David Mark and Chief Adolphus Wabara; former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi, former Niger State counterpart, Babangida Aliyu, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi.
