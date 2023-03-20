PDP national secretary, Anyanwu, rejects Imo assembly election results, heads to court

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Imo State.

In the election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 25 out of 27 seats in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Anyanwu, who addressed journalists on Monday in Abuja, alleged that the election was marred by violence, and disenfranchisement of voters.

He vowed to challenge the results in court, saying he had already met with senior lawyers over the outcome of the election.

Anyanwu said: “Imo is not a Banana Republic where the rights of Imo People will be thrown to the gutters and their votes will not count. We will not allow this impunity and rascality to stand.

“The exercise was marred with violence and complete voter disenfranchisement.

“This matter will be taken to court and a strong legal team is being constituted to remedy this daylight robbery.

“All PDP candidates in Imo are hereby directed to submit all requisite documents/Petitions to FID ASIKA ILOBI and Co. Chambers in Owerri within 72 hours.”

