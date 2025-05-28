PDP NEC sets date for national convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has held its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, held on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters annex, Legacy House, in Abuja.

After the meeting, the party announced that it had received and ratified the composition of the Committee on the National Convention and approved the conduct of the National Convention on Thursday, 28th to Saturday, 30th August 2025.

During the meeting, Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, presented the communiqué and confirmed that the NEC had received the resolution from the South-East Zonal Executive concerning the national secretary position.

Damagum announced that the matter would be addressed at the next NEC meeting, slated for Monday, June 30.

The communiqué read in part, “On the part of the PDP, NEC restates our party’s belief in Democracy, the Rule of Law and the Supremacy of the will of the people as expressed through their free and unhindered democratic participation in multi-party politics and governance.

“The successful convening of the 99th NEC meeting clearly communicates our party’s unity and focus despite the challenges.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution, NEC received and ratified the composition of the Committee on the National Convention and approved the conduct of the National Convention on Thursday, 28th to Saturday, 30th August 2025.

“NEC also received and ratified the composition of the Committee on the Zoning of National Offices ahead of the National Convention.

“The members of the Zoning Committee are Gov. Douye Diri -Chairman, Gov. Dauda Lawal -Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang -Secretary. The members of the National Convention Committee are Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri- Chairman, Gov. Ademola Adeleke- Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah – Secretary.

“NEC also received the resolution of the South-East Zonal Executive with regard to the issue of the National Secretary of our Party. NEC resolved to consider the Resolution of the South East Zonal Executive at the next NEC meeting scheduled to hold on Monday, 30th June, 2025.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, raised concerns about the challenges facing the party’s elected officials, alleging that the Federal Government has been using intimidation tactics.

He said, “As governors, we have gone through a lot. There are so many booby traps, innuendos, political movements that have been done. Today, we have been bombarded by the issue of coalition, defection—a gale of defection that is even affecting some of our members.

“Our members are standing strong and resolute. There is no intimidation that we are not going through. There is no caressing or cajoling that members and elected governors are not going through, if you ask any one of them. But certainly, we are resolute. We will not abandon the mandate.”

Before the NEC meeting began, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, acknowledged that many of the party’s challenges are self-inflicted. However, he praised the PDP for its enduring commitment to democratic ideals and national unity.

He said, “As the party of the people, we must recommit to healing these wounds and restoring faith among our members. As chairman of the Board of Trustees, the conscience of the party, I call on all of us leaders, elders, youths, and stakeholders to embrace reconciliation, not just as a political tactic, but as a moral imperative. We must open our hearts to forgive, to dialogue, and to debate.

“No ambition, no grievance, and no misunderstanding should ever be allowed to override the collective interests of our party and the hopes of the Nigerian people who are yearning for our return to national leadership.

“Let us initiate a genuine and structural reconciliation process led by respected elders that reaches down to the grassroots and extends a hand of peace to all aggrieved members, both old and new.

“Our doors must remain wide open to fresh ideas, open to new members, open to all Nigerians who believe in justice, equity, and good governance.

“Let this 99th meeting be remembered as a turning point, a moment where we chose unity over division, hope over despair, and service over self-interest. Let us go back to the grassroots with a renewed spirit, a clear purpose, and a firm resolve to reclaim our place as the party that not only knows Nigeria but truly loves Nigeria.”

