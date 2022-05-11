PDP nominates La’ah as Deputy Minority Whip

Sen. Danjuma La’ah (PDP-Kaduna) has been named Senate Deputy Minority Whip by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sen. Samuel Anyawu, the PDP National Secretary, made this known in a letter to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, which was read in plenary on Wednesday.

Anyawu said La’ah was chosen to replace Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba, the former Minority Whip who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We wish to affirm the nomination of Sen. Danjuma La’ah by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, to fill the vacant seat of the Senate Minority Whip.

“The nomination of La’ah follows the defection of Sen. Ibrhaim Danbaba the former PDP Deputy Whip to APC.

“Please, kindly accord Sen.Danjuma La’ah all necessary cooperation and do also accept the assurance of my esteemed regards,” he said.

While commenting under Order 1(b), Sen. George Thompson-Sekibo (PDP-Rivers) lamented the defection of PDP Senators who hold the office of Deputy Whip.

Sen. Emmnuel Bwacha and Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the APC.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan declared Sekibo out of order, stating that his remark did not comply with the provisions of Order 1(b) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022, as modified.

Lawan, on the other hand, asked the new Deputy Minority Whip to do his job well by promoting Senate stability and productivity.

