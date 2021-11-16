PDP not a threat to APC in Zamfara – Matawalle

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Tuesday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) posed no threat to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Matawalle stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment and Communication, Zailani Bappah, in Gusau.

The governor was reacting to the PDP allegation against his government and APC in the state.

The opposition party had in the statement accused Matawalle and the APC in Zamfara of trying to frustrate its efforts ahead of the 2023 elections by turning down the request to build a secretariat in the state.

But the governor challenged the new leadership of the PDP to do its homework and find out how he helped the party to win the state in the 2019 elections.

The statement read: “We find the PDP allegations as spurious and total disrespect to Matawalle, who midwifed, nursed and nurtured the nearly obliterated PDP in Zamfara and sailed it to power in 2019.

“The PDP must be reminded of the fact that it neither poses a threat to the APC as a party in Zamfara nor to Dr. Matawalle himself.

READ ALSO: PDP asks court to sack Matawalle, three senators, 27 others for joining APC

“Though we sympathise with the PDP since the exit of Dr. Matawalle, his exit from the party or its attendant problems in the state are no ground to make wild allegations against the governor.

“It is important that the PDP sorts out its tenancy problems without dragging the name of Zamfara government into it just to attract public sympathy.

“It must be put on record that the support enjoyed by the APC in Zamfara is not in doubt which was proven in 2011 when it routed the PDP out of office.

“Today, the APC is even more rooted in the hearts of Zamfara electorate with the entry of Dr. Matawalle into its fold.

“It is instructive, therefore, that Dr. Matawalle cannot descend so low as to smash an ant with a sledge hammer or even flog an already dead horse.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now