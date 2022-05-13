PDP ‘not aware’ of former President Jonathan’s resignation —Spokesman

Goodluck Jonathan, the former President of Nigeria, has not resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as far as the opposition party is concerned.

This is according to Debo Ologunagba, the main opposition party’s National Publicity Secretary, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

In response to speculations that the former President had joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vie for the presidential seat in next year’s poll, Ologunagba said, “As far as today, I am not aware of his resignation from the membership of the party [PDP].

“I would assume it is safe to say that he is a member of the party. If events follow thereafter, we can speak to that.”

According to him, the party would not respond to rumors of Jonathan’s desertion because there are no facts to back them up.

Questions about the former president’s defection should be directed to him and his ward in Bayelsa State, Ologunagba further clarified.

“Membership of the party is personal. Membership of the party is at the ward level.

“I can’t speak for him. I don’t speak for the former President,” he said.

A group had bought the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the former Bayelsa State former president earlier this week.

Jonathan, who was Nigeria’s president under the PDP, reacted quickly, calling the move an insult.

In a statement released by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, he stated that the acquisition of the forms was not approved by him.

“We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians, for Dr Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state, that he has not in any way, committed himself to this request,” Eze said.

