Politics
PDP nullifies PDP primary in Kaduna central senatorial district
Justice Muhammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, on Wednesday nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Kaduna Central Senatorial District due to irregularities.
The judge, who gave the judgment while ruling an application filed by one of the senatorial aspirants in the district, Usman Ibrahim, ordered the PDP to conduct a fresh primary in the district within 14 days.
Ibrahim had in a suit filed by his counsel, Samuel Atung, challenged the emergence of Mr. Lawal Adamu as the PDP candidate in the district.
READ ALSO: PDP demands investigation into attacks on its supporters in Kaduna
He alleged the exercise was marred by over-voting and prayed the court to nullify the exercise and give every aspirant equal opportunity to test their popularity in the election.
In his ruling, Justice Umar said all the complaints made by the plaintiff were substantial and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the name of Adamu as the PDP candidate in the district.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...