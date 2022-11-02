PDP nullifies PDP primary in Kaduna central senatorial district

Justice Muhammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, on Wednesday nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Kaduna Central Senatorial District due to irregularities.

The judge, who gave the judgment while ruling an application filed by one of the senatorial aspirants in the district, Usman Ibrahim, ordered the PDP to conduct a fresh primary in the district within 14 days.

Ibrahim had in a suit filed by his counsel, Samuel Atung, challenged the emergence of Mr. Lawal Adamu as the PDP candidate in the district.

He alleged the exercise was marred by over-voting and prayed the court to nullify the exercise and give every aspirant equal opportunity to test their popularity in the election.

In his ruling, Justice Umar said all the complaints made by the plaintiff were substantial and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the name of Adamu as the PDP candidate in the district.

