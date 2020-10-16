PDP NWC confirms appointment of party’s chairman in Osun

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ratified the appointment of Mr Sunday Bisi as the acting Chairman of the party in Osun State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said Bisi’s appointment was ratified by the party’s NWC on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) pursuant to Section 47(6) of the party’s Constitution 2017 (as amended).

Ologbondiyan said: “By this, Mr. Sunday Bisi is to serve the remainder of the tenure of office of the outgoing state chairman in piloting the affairs of our great party in Osun State.

“All leaders and members of our great party in Osun State, the Southwest zone, and the nation at large are, by this ratification, guided accordingly, as we collectively continue to work in harmony for the good of our nation.”

