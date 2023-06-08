PDP NWC dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti states executive councils

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dissolved the executive committees of the Ebonyi and Ekiti States chapters of the party with immediate effect.

The announcement of the dissolution was made in a statement on Wednesday night by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

In the statement, Ologunagba, however, said the move was the resolve of the party after extensive deliberations and wide consultations made by the NWC as the decision was in line with Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the Constitution of the party (as amended in 2017).

“After extensive deliberations and consultations, the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby approves the dissolution of the Executive Committees of the Ebonyi and Ekiti States Chapters of our great Party with immediate effect,” the statement said.

“The PDP charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ebonyi and Ekiti States respectively to remain united and focused on the task ahead,” the statement added.

