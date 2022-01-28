Politics
PDP NWC fixes Feb 19 for Lagos congress
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has fixed Saturday, February 19, for the Lagos State Congress of the party to elect the State Executive Committee members.
The announcement was made in Abuja on Friday by the National Organising Secretary of the main opposition party, Umar M. Bature, who also disclosed that NWC would meet with the Lagos PDP stakeholders in Ibadan before the date for the Congress.
“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved Saturday, February 19, 2022, for the conclusion of the outstanding State Congress for the purpose of electing new State Executive Committee members in Lagos State
“Similarly, NWC has scheduled a crucial meeting with Lagos State Stakeholders for February 07, 2022 at the Zonal Headquarters, Ibadan, Oyo State.
“The NWC will continue to update stakeholders of any development in this regards,” the statement reads.
The Lagos PDP Congress which would have held last year was postponed due to disagreements among the delegates which degenerated into violence with some delegates injured in the process.
