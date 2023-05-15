Politics
PDP NWC nullifies Ahmed Makarfi’s suspension
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NEC) has set aside the suspension of the party’s former national chairman, Ahmed Makarfi.
The PDP executive committee in the Tudun-Wada ward of Kaduna State on Sunday suspended Makarfi for alleged anti-party activities.
In a notice signed by the party’s chairman in the ward, Saidu Aliyu, and five others, the executives alleged that the former Kaduna State governor does not tolerate dissenting views.
However, in a statement issued on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party declared the former chairman’s suspension as “null and void.”
READ ALSO: Nigeria needs more capable, committed leadership, says Ahmed Makarfi
The NWC urged party members in the state to remain united and work for its success at all levels.
The statement read: “The NWC, after a thorough consideration of all the issues raised by the ward executive, hereby declares the purported decision and action of the Tudun Wada ward executives which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (As amended in 2017).
“The NWC also charges all party members in Kaduna State to remain united at this critical time especially as the party leadership is progressing in our concerted effort to ensure a comprehensive reconciliation in our party.”
