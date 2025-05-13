PDP on life support, may collapse before 2027, ex-Gov, Suswam, warns amid deepening party crisis

As the internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) festers, former Benue State Governor and Senator, Gabriel Suswam, has issued a dire warning that the party could cease to exist before the 2027 general elections if urgent, genuine reconciliation efforts are not made.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Tuesday, Suswam painted a bleak picture of the opposition party’s current state, likening it to a patient in critical condition.

“A lot of people are hanging on, waiting to see the ultimate end of this party,” Suswam said, adding, “whether there is light at the end of the tunnel in the efforts made by Senator Saraki — that will be seen in the next two weeks. For now, I would say that PDP, is it in the hospital? Yes. Is it in ICU to some extent? Yes, it is. Can it be rescued? Yes, if the proper medicine is applied.”

The PDP is currently grappling with multiple internal crises, including a leadership tussle over the position of National Secretary, as well as a high-profile feud between Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara — a conflict that has deeply unsettled the party’s ranks.

Suswam noted that while the situation is alarming, there remains a narrow window for redemption, largely hinging on the ongoing intervention led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, alongside PDP governors and ex-governors.

He added that the current disillusionment among party members has created an atmosphere where some are more eager to witness the PDP’s collapse than to fight for its revival.

“Is it in ICU to some extent? Yes, it is,” Suswam reiterated. “Can it be rescued? Yes, if the proper medicine is applied.”

He concluded that the next two weeks will be pivotal in determining whether the Saraki-led peace initiative can breathe new life into the party or if the PDP will slide into irrelevance, unable to present a viable opposition platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

