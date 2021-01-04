PDP orders members to withdraw cases ahead of Anambra governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday asked its members in Anambra State to withdraw their cases against the party leadership in court ahead of the state’s governorship election slated for November.

The PDP National Vice Chairman, South-East, Chief Ali Odefa, made the call during a meeting of the party’s Zonal Working Committee held in Awka.

Odefa said the party cannot afford any court distractions ahead of the Anambra election.

He urged the aggrieved party members to direct their complaints to the zonal leadership for amicable and dispassionate resolution.

Odefa, who expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded by PDP in Anambra, promised that the zonal leadership of the party would ensure that the primary election produced the best candidate for the election.

He advised the “money bag” aspirants to deploy their money in lobbying delegates and not to try to bribe any leader of the party.

He said: “Anambra PDP has all it will take to win the governorship election and the aspirants are equally capable and qualified.

“Under my watch, we shall have a free, fair, and transparent primary where the popular candidate will emerge and others will support him.

“My mission is to produce a PDP governor in Anambra.”

Odefa said the party remained strong in the South-East and ruled out the possibility of any other PDP governor defecting to another party.

