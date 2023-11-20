PDP, others forget history so quickly — Presidency reacts to removal of Mutfwang as Plateau Gov

The Court of Appeal’s decision in Abuja to remove Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang from office and the subsequent reactions that trailed the ruling has prompted a response from the Presidency.

Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Advisor on Information and Strategy, stated on Monday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) need to bear the responsibility for the removal of its governor.

According to the presidency, President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are not responsible for the court ruling.

The Appeal Court, on Sunday, set aside the judgement of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Mutfwang as governor of the state.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a new certificate of return to Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring him the victor of the gubernatorial contest.

The presidency in a statement titled: “The avoidable fate of Caleb Mutfwang,” wrote: “To those crying and complaining about the judgment of the Appeal Court in nullifying the Election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, they seem to have forgotten history so quickly.

“In 2019, all Zamfara elected officials and members of the APC, from governor to state and National Assembly lawmakers lost their posts because the APC failed to carry out legally valid primaries.

“The PDP, failing to learn from history, repeated the same illegality, using an illegal caretaker committee to conduct primaries, despite a court order.

“Blame the PDP for the electoral setback, not the APC, the judiciary, INEC and President Tinubu.

“Non-compliance with the electoral law and the constitution is also at the root of the nullification of the election of Kano governor, Abba Yusuf. Those blaming the judiciary and being emotional about the ruling should face reality. Yusuf was sacked based on the law. I believe we all want our country to be guided by the rule of law.”

