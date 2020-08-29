PDP panel clears Dickson, one other for Bayelsa bye-elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Screening Committee for the Bayelsa State bye-elections on Saturday cleared ex-governor, Seriake Dickson and former chairman of the party in the state, Cleopas Moses for the October 31 elections in the state.

The panel also disqualified four aspirants from the exercise over alleged irregular tax clearance, membership dues, and anomalies in documentation, among others.

READ ALSO: Tribunal verdict on Bayelsa election a temporary setback —Dickson

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold bye-elections in Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa West Senatorial Districts on October 31.

The disqualified quartet were the former Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government, Gideon Ekeuwei; former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Monday-Bubou Obolo; former PDP Chairman in the state, Charles Ambaiowei; and a party chieftain, Igo Goin.

Join the conversation

Opinions