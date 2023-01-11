Politics
PDP PCC dismisses fraud allegations against Atiku, says accuser was not an aide
The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed allegations of fraud leveled against its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.
Daniel Bwala, the spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa campaign made this clarification on Wednesday, during an interview on AriseTV.
Earlier in the week, Michael Achimugu, who claimed to be a former aide to Atiku, shared a viral video, alleging that the former vice-president admitted to having collected N100 million bribe from Mr Joshua Dariye, a former Plateau State governor, which was paid directly to Marine Float, one of the three firms he registered.
In the audio recording which Achimugu claimed was with Atiku, the former Vice President is heard explaining how he set up an ‘SPV -Special Purpose Vehicle’ to receive monies from corruption-related dealings.
However, Bwala, during the interview, alleged sabotage of Atiku’s presidential ambition by dubious persons.
READ ALSO:PDP campaign organisation dismisses reports on Atiku’s ill-health
According to him, Achimugu was never an aide of Atiku, as evidenced by a request sent to the accuser by Dino Melaye, another member of the party’s presidential council.
Melaye sent a request to Achimugu, seeking his appointment letter in order to clarify the issues but never responded.
“Dino told him to present his appointment letter and he has never done that; he was never an aide of Atiku Abubakar.
“Some dubious persons are taking advantage of the fact that a lot of youth worked with Atiku over the years which has led to sabotaging of his ambition,” Bwala said.
