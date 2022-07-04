PDP picks ex-Channels TV staff as deputy governorship candidate in Cross River

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday picked a former staff of Channels Television, Mrs. Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, as its deputy governorship candidate in Cross River State.

The PDP governorship candidate in the state, Senator Sandy Onor, who unveiled Ambrose-Amawhe, at the party secretariat in Calabar, said the ex-broadcaster’s selection followed painstaking consultations with all stakeholders of the party in the state.

He described the decision to pick the woman as a “double-barrel proposition” because of her youthfulness and gender.

Onor said: “In taking the decision, there was no segment of the party that was not reached; men, women, youths and leaders.

“We came to the conclusion that there is a need to brighten our chances and to also strengthen our ticket. If you are a politician, you will know that you can’t mobilise without women.

“Since the time of Cecilia Ekpeyong as deputy governor here, we have not carried the women along again. So, we came to the conclusion that we need to carry our women along again.

“To simply put it, all the men are adequately qualified but we thought that we shouldn’t be selfish. Women can’t just be chair leaders all the time; they need to be given pride of place.

“We need a double-barrel proposition, a woman that can appeal to the youths, a mother, visionary and a deep intellect that will be determined to work to change Cross River for good.

“We found all these qualities in Ambrose-Amawhe. She has momentum, vision, and character. She is a woman of a double-barrel proposition.”

