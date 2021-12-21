PDP playing politics with evil activities of bandits, insurgents —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APc) has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of politicising the activities of bandits to the detriment of the victims across Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, titled ‘APC to PDP: Politicising anti-banditry efforts insensitive to victims, troops.

Akpanudoedehe also stated that the genesis of banditry can be traced to the previous PDP administrations who failed to tackle the issue before it snowballed.

“The regrettable attempt to turn a tragic situation into an object of politicking crosses the line of political decorum. True to form, the PDP continues to expose its desperate politics in which all is fair, including unguarded statements mocking the travails of citizens and efforts of security services to score political points.

“The PDP playing politics with the evil activities of bandits, insurgents and other criminal rings which had their roots in PDP’s shabby handling of their criminal activities during their formative stages, has exposed PDP as unpatriotic, banal and a wobbling opposition,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Delaying APC convention beyond Feb 2022 dangerous –Party chieftain, Lukman

The APC further disclosed how the current APC administration strengthened the military in the war against the bandits and terrorists.

“While the PDP wallows in its delusions to score cheap points, the President Buhari-led APC administration has strengthened our security services, particularly the Armed Forces through military procurement and strategic training which has led to great successes against insurgents, bandits, and kidnappers.

“This includes the dispatch of high-level security/assessment delegations and delivery of relief items to affected citizens by the National Disaster Management Agency,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now