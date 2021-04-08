PDP pledges to work with ANC to deepen democracy in Africa | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to work with the African National Congress (ANC) to deepen democracy in Africa.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, made the pledge on Thursday when he received the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Mseleku, at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said the party has a lot to learn from ANC, which he described as a mass movement.

He added that Nigeria has a lot to learn from South Africa in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

The PDP chairman, who listed insecurity as the biggest problem facing Nigeria today, urged the international community to assist the country in tackling the challenge.

READ ALSO: Nigerians earnestly waiting for PDP to return to power, enshrine good governance —Wike

“Nigeria is distressed as a result of the security challenge. We need help from anybody, who can help in ideas and other logistics to bring peace in the land,” he said.

Secondus commended the South African government for the uncommon interest showed in Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, who was elected the World Trade Organization (WTO)’s Director-General in February.

Responding, the High Commissioner expressed the desire of the South Africa government to continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Mseleku said Nigeria and South Africa must come together to save the continent, pointing out that “there is no hope for the continent if the two countries fail to work together.”

Join the conversation

Opinions