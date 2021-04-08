PDP pledges to work with ANC to deepen democracy in Africa | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP pledges to work with ANC to deepen democracy in Africa
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to work with the African National Congress (ANC) to deepen democracy in Africa.
The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, made the pledge on Thursday when he received the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Mseleku, at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.
In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said the party has a lot to learn from ANC, which he described as a mass movement.
He added that Nigeria has a lot to learn from South Africa in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections.
The PDP chairman, who listed insecurity as the biggest problem facing Nigeria today, urged the international community to assist the country in tackling the challenge.
READ ALSO: Nigerians earnestly waiting for PDP to return to power, enshrine good governance —Wike
“Nigeria is distressed as a result of the security challenge. We need help from anybody, who can help in ideas and other logistics to bring peace in the land,” he said.
Secondus commended the South African government for the uncommon interest showed in Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, who was elected the World Trade Organization (WTO)’s Director-General in February.
Responding, the High Commissioner expressed the desire of the South Africa government to continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
Mseleku said Nigeria and South Africa must come together to save the continent, pointing out that “there is no hope for the continent if the two countries fail to work together.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Edo Govt threatens to shut down Sports Festival
The Edo State Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, has threatened to shut down...
PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL
French giants Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night stunned the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, 3-2 in the first leg of...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...