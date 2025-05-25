PDP postpones 99th NEC meeting to allow reconciliation efforts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the postponement of its 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, originally scheduled for May 27, 2025, at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the PDP said the decision to shift the meeting was to enable the Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation committee to complete its assignment.

“The above subject refers. This is to formally inform leaders and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party that the proposed NEC meeting earlier announced to take place on May 27, 2025, has been postponed,” the statement read.

“The postponement is to allow the Sen. Bukola Saraki’s Reconciliation Committee to complete its assignment of resolving some internal conflicts necessary to have a peaceful NEC meeting.”

The party further assured that a new date would be communicated in line with its constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“Accordingly, a new date will be formally announced in accordance with the PDP Constitution 2017 as amended and the Electoral Act, 2022,” the statement noted.

Additionally, the statement warned against any purported notices of NEC meetings signed by other officials.

“Therefore, any notice of NEC meeting or publication signed by the Deputy National Secretary in the guise of Acting National Secretary is illegal, unauthorized, and should be disregarded.”

Senator Anyanwu concluded the statement by apologizing for any inconvenience caused by the change in schedule.

“All inconveniences resulting from this change of date are regretted. Please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards,” he stated.

