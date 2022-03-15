PDP postpones NEC meeting

The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 15, has been postponed to Wednesday, March 16.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja at the end of the party’s National Caucus meeting on Monday evening, said the postponement was necessitated over the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 elections and the manifesto drafting committee.

Read also: Stop lying, the whole world saw APC NEC meeting held at the State House, PDP counters Presidency

“The National Caucus meeting is adjourned to continue on Wednesday. The Board of Trustees (BoT) Meeting and NEC meeting will now be held on Wednesday, March 16,” Ologunagba said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now