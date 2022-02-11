Politics
PDP postpones North-West zonal congress
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its North-West Zonal Congress initially fixed for February 12.
The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) approved the postponement of the congress.
The statement read: “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party wishes to announce the postponement of our scheduled North-West Zonal Congress earlier slated for Saturday, February 12, 2022.
“A new date will be communicated in due course.
“INEC, all Aspirants, Delegates and critical stakeholders are to note accordingly, please.”
However, the party did not disclose the reasons for the postponement of the exercise.
By Ijeoma Ilekanachi
