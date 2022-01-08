PDP postpones screening of Osun governorship aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the screening of governorship aspirants in Osun State to January 12.

The exercise was initially fixed for January 11.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the screening would take place at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The Osun State governorship election will hold on July 16.

The statement read: “The PDP regrets any inconveniences the change in date may have caused. All aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of our party in Osun State should take note and by this, be guided accordingly.”

