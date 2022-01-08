Politics
PDP postpones screening of Osun governorship aspirants
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the screening of governorship aspirants in Osun State to January 12.
The exercise was initially fixed for January 11.
The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the screening would take place at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.
READ ALSO: ‘You’re unfit to contest,’ Court nullifies Adeleke’s nomination as PDP Osun governorship candidate over certificate forgery
The Osun State governorship election will hold on July 16.
The statement read: “The PDP regrets any inconveniences the change in date may have caused. All aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of our party in Osun State should take note and by this, be guided accordingly.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...