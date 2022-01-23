PDP prepared to take over in 2023 —Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take over the helm of affairs in 2023.

Okowa made this assertion on Saturday while addressing PDP faithful at a mega rally organised by the party in Delta State at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

The major opposition party had been strategising on how to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections with a handful of Governors visiting Lagos to welcome a dissident faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into its fold.

Lagos4Lagos, the factional APC group, has been at the forefront of groups in the state which has been fighting to unseat the APC stronghold on the state, which is believed to be firmly controlled by a former governor, Ahmed Tinubu.

In his statement, Okowa assured stakeholders about its massive mobilisation and unity as it prepares for the election season

“I give thanks to God for what is happening here today and I thank our leaders in the PDP, our state and local government executives, our youths and women for the massive mobilisation for this rally.

“It is by the grace of God and through their hands that we have mobilised to make a statement today across Nigeria that PDP is prepared to take over this nation.

“One good thing about us in the PDP is that we are one family, we are not like the other people where one man takes it all. Here in PDP, we are one family.

“We work as a family with the love of God but in the other parties, they are always fighting themselves.

“We have been doing a great job as Deltans, but it is because Deltans voted us into power and that is why we have the opportunity to do the great job that we are doing for our state.

“It is because you have always supported us that is why when we win, we win very well. We won well in 2015 and in 2019, and in 2023 we will finish work again.

“We are advising those who want to run in other political parties not to waste their time and money because there is no space for them in Delta.”

Okowa further highlighted various programmes initiated by his administration which had led to the empowerment of the youth and massive job creation.

“Never in the history of this state have youths been so empowered through our various empowerment and entrepreneurship programmes.

“We have done well for our women and we will continue to do more for them, and let me make it clear that even as we play politics, we will continue to do the work that you asked us to do.

“All our achievements are the collective efforts of all Deltans because you gave us the peace to work and we can’t thank you enough,” he said.

He also reiterated the unity within the party saying, “we are one family in PDP; we cannot fight and we will never fight; at the appropriate time, it will be well with us.

“But, one thing I have always promised and I still promise today is that there will always be free and fair primaries; so, there is no room to fight.

“There is no room to quarrel, let us work together as one family that we are and ensure that PDP stays continuously as a family,” he stressed.

