PDP presidential aspirant, Ohuabunwa warns on plot to stop South-East in 2023

A 2023 presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa, said on Saturday any plan to stop the South-East from producing the country’s president next year would fail.

Ohuabunwa stated this in a chat with journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The former president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PFN) is one of the few politicians eyeing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket for next year’s election.

Others are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim and the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu.

Ohuabunwa said: “The plot will not work. God, Himself will not sanction injustice. I am still hopeful that wise counsel will still prevail as most God-fearing Nigerians are in support of justice. They support a shift to the East and by God’s grace, it will happen.

“It’s not true that Igbo presidential aspirants have lost their stem and are not consulting and campaigning again. Yesterday, I was in the South-East. On Thursday, I was in Delta and I met with the PDP caucus there. On Monday, I will be going to Oyo and from Oyo, to Kwara. We are moving.

“It’s just that we don’t have the resources the way Tinubu has. He has so much money and if he coughs, everybody hears about it. But we are doing much more than he does. Our move is towards the delegates because we are not in the general elections yet. It’s the PDP delegates we are focusing on now; we are not entertaining the general public.

“Therefore, we are strategic in our moves. It’s not true that Igbo presidential aspirants are not doing anything about their ambition. If anybody is not moving, I am moving and strategizing. I must tell you that in the last two or three weeks, I have done so much to ensure I clinch the PDP presidential ticket.”

