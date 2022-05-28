PDP PRIMARIES: South-East not interested in VP slot —Ben Obi

Senator representing Anambra Central, Ben Obi, has re-echoed the stance of the South-East that the region should produce the next president based on the principle of zoning.

Obi made this statement while speaking with journalists at the 2022 national convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

Talks around South-East Presidency had been sponsored by Nigerians and several socio-cultural groups leaning on the principle of zoning.

Afenifere, a popular Yoruba socio-cultural Organization, has said that Nigeria might degenerate into war if the region is denied presidency in 2023.

Read also :PDP holds presidential primaries amid fallout over zoning, Peter Obi’s exit

Speaking on the development, Obi reiterated that there was nothing like talks as regards the interest of South East region in the vice president slot of the party.

“The south-east has taken a position. Ohanaeze has given a statement that we are not interested in that position. That is not on the table.

“As a region, we have always invested in the party. Of course, we are aggrieved. Yet we will sit with the leadership of the party and come together for solutions.”

Obi added that the opposition party has the obligation to rescue Nigeria from collapse in 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now