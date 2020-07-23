PDP PRIMARY: Ondo Dep Gov, Ajayi concedes defeat, but says he contested against different forces

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has accepted his defeat to Eyitayo Jegede in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship election primary.

Jegede was announced as the winner of the exercise conducted by the party on Wednesday, after defeating Ajayi and seven others.

But accepting the defeat, Ajayi noted that he vied against many forces.

In a statement by Allen Sowore, his media adviser, Ajayi said:

“Following the outcome of the Primary election of our party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), held on 22nd July 2020, where Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, was elected winner, we wish to thank the good people of Ondo State for standing with us in the struggle to liberate our state.

“The people have spoken, and we accept the outcome in good faith, knowing fully well that it was a race against different forces.

“We remain undaunted and resolute about our commitment to a people-oriented government against personalised democracy.

“We wish the good people of Ondo State and the winner the best as we March on. For us, life goes on.”

Jegede defeated Ajayi in a keenly contested election with a total vote of 888 to Ajayi’s 657 votes.

Ajayi had dumped the APC for the PDP and was granted a waiver by the party to contest for its primary election.

