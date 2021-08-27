PDP proposes October 30 for national convention

The National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has proposed October 30 to October 31 for the party’s elective national convention.

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the resolutions of the caucus meeting held on Friday in Abuja.

Tambuwal, who said the venue of the convention has not been determined, added that the recommendation would be submitted to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for ratification.

He said: “We have just rose from the 40th meeting of the national caucus of our great party, PDP, where we have resolved to submit to the NEC of our party recommendation from the National Working Committee (NWC) for the National Convention of our party to be held between Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31.

READ ALSO:PDP governors to meet on party’s leadership crisis Thursday

“The venue will be determined tomorrow (Saturday) by the NEC.

“Also this distinguish body had empaneled eight distinguish leaders of our party under the leadership of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark.

“The committee is to interface with our leaders who are involved in these issues of the court so that all court matters can be now withdrawn and then for normalcy to continue to return to the party.”

Tambuwal appealed to all well-meaning members of PDP in the interest of the party to shield their swords and embrace peace, saying Nigerians was waiting for the party.

“I believe that we have the capacity to resolve whatever issues we have internally,” he added.

On the Kebbi State High Court’s order reinstating Uche Secondus as PDP National Chairman, the governor said the party was yet to be served the order.

“In view of the fact that we are yet to receive that court order, we empanel this committee. It is part of what this committee will look at via the party and all the parties involved accordingly,” Tambuwal concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions