PDP raises alarm over alleged movement of soldiers, others to Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Saturday expressed concern over the suspicious movement of persons, including soldiers from Lagos and other parts of the country into the state ahead of next week’s governorship election.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Chris Osa State Nehikhare, disclosed this in a statement in Benin City.

The spokesman urged the various security agencies in the country to pay more than the usual attention to these movements in order to ensure that Edo voters are insulated from harm before, during and after the September 19 election.

He said: “We have just been alerted that 10 hummer buses left Ojo Military Cantonment in Lagos for Auchi, Edo State, this (Saturday) morning. This is one out of over 10 of such calls we have received in the last 48 hours.”

“We are liaising with the relevant security agencies to ascertain the mission(s) of these persons flocking to the state and we advise members of the public to watch out for persons whose presence and activities in their neighborhood, are suspicious and report same to the police and other law enforcement agencies.”

