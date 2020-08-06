PDP reacts as police take over Edo Assembly, urges IGP to end invasion

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop the invasion and attempt to forcefully take over the Edo State House of Assembly.

Dozens of the security officials stormed the state assembly complex on Thursday morning.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Ayoola Ajala led the security officers to the assembly, including operatives attached to the Police Mobile Force and Operation Thunderstorm.

Also at the assembly complex were personnels of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The invasion of the complex is coming barely a day after the state lawmakers impeached the deputy speaker of the house, Yekini Idiaye.

Responding to development, the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan condemned the invasion of the Edo House of Assembly by “security operatives illegally deployed from Abuja by the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The party posits that the invasion and illegal occupation of the state legislature by security agents allegedly deployed by sacked national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, is a direct coup against the democratic order of Edo State and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.

READ ALSO: Edo Assembly impeaches deputy speaker

“We urge the Inspector General to act with dispatch to curb this nefarious situation, which has heightened tension in the state, and if not halted, may results in a bloody clash as the citizens are already charged to defend their symbol of democracy from a forceful takeover.

“The Police hierarchy is urged to note that this provocative and lawless act by the APC is part of its plans to overheat the polity and create a security situation with the view to unleash violence on the people, derail the democratic order in the state and blame it on security agencies.

“We condemn this notorious resort to self help by the APC and their agents to forcefully takeover power in Edo state through the back door.

“Our party has been informed that the plot is to use the illegal security operation to seize the processes of the House of Assembly and illegally inaugurate certain individuals whose seats have been lawfully declared vacant with plans to use them to pull down democratic structure in the state,” the statement read.

The PDP further said that it had been told of “grand plots by Oshiomhole, working in alliance with the impeached Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, to import a fake mace, cause anarchy and then push for the imposition of a state of emergency in the state, seeing that they cannot win the forthcoming governorship election.”

The party, therefore, charged the IGP to wade in and immediately withdraw “the illegally deployed security officers and protect democracy and peace in Edo State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions