PDP reacts to APC’s mockery, says ruling party now a confused busybody

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had turned itself to a ‘confused busybody’ having been overwhelmed by the burden of “failure and repulsion of Nigerians to their wicked and exploitative policies.”

The party also called on the APC to relinquish power and apply for a consultancy job in the PDP “instead of seeking to distract us from our focus of giving direction to our country at this critical time.”

The PDP stated this in a statement on Sunday by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan in response to an earlier attack by the APC.

The APC had in a statement by its deputy publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, mocked the PDP for its alleged inability to pay entitlements of its national secretariat staff as at when due. It asked the opposition party to close shop.

But in its response, the PDP lampooned the APC, accusing it of engaging in a smear campaign to divert attention from its failures and reported involvement of very top officials of its government in a looting spree.

The party added that the APC’s wild goose chase on issues that were internal to the PDP, was an indication that the ruling party was “desperate to divert attention from its wicked increase in the pump price of fuel to N170 per liter, the indicting revelations from the EndSARS enquiry panels as well as Saturday’s abduction of children in Zaria, Kaduna State by gunmen, who had scaled up attack on Nigerians while the APC has abandoned governance to seek consultancy job in other political parties.”

The statement read in detail, “By launching this childish smear campaign against our party, the APC has exposed its mortal fear over the reorganized PDP, being dazed by our vibrant opposition as well as relentless exposing of its failures and complicity of its leaders in humongous corruption in high places.

“The APC is discomfited by our repositioning as the rallying platform of Nigerians from all divides in their collective quest to rescue our nation from APC-imposed hardship, violence, bloodletting, decayed infrastructure and mortgaging of our nation to foreign interest.

“We are however not surprised that the APC, which recently admitted to be a party of “bandits”, whose leaders are like “criminal bandits ravaging our communities, towns and villages”, will reduced itself to a confused busybody, having been overwhelmed by the burden of failure and repulsion of Nigerians to their wicked and exploitative policies.

“Since the APC has become so overwhelmed by governance that it now seeks for a job in our party, we counsel them to apply formally as consultants instead of seeking to distract us from our focus of giving direction to our country at this critical time.”

