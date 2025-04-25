PDP reacts to defection of Gov Oborevwori, Okowa, calls it ‘sad but not defining’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “sad and unfortunate” the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The move, which has effectively ended the PDP’s 26-year political dominance in Delta State, marks a significant political realignment in one of Nigeria’s most historically loyal PDP strongholds.

The development came to light on Wednesday, when the two leaders, along with their political structures, formally joined the APC. Delta State, nicknamed the “Big Heart,” had remained under PDP control since the return of democratic governance in 1999.

Responding to the defection at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, the party’s acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, acknowledged the gravity of the situation but expressed confidence in the party’s resilience and future prospects.

“This is indeed a very sad and unfortunate development,” Damagum said, speaking during the presentation of the certificate of return to the party’s Anambra State governorship candidate. “If there’s any state we least expected this from, it’s Delta. We gave them everything—support, structure, and even our vice presidential ticket in 2023.”

Damagum refrained from assigning blame, instead choosing to frame the moment as a test of faith and endurance. “We are a party that has weathered greater storms. We have decided to leave our fate in the hands of God.”

The PDP chairman drew parallels with the 2023 presidential election, in which Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, who also defected from the PDP, secured millions of votes without the backing of any sitting governor.

“That election proved that the Nigerian voter can no longer be taken for granted. Leadership is no longer about who controls the structures, but who connects with the people,” Damagum added.

He further emphasized that the 2027 elections would be defined not by political alliances, but by the lived experiences of ordinary Nigerians under the current administration. “The 2027 election will not be PDP versus APC; it will be APC versus Nigerians,” he declared. “Nigerians will judge based on their suffering, not slogans.”

Highlighting the economic hardship faced by the population, Damagum warned that political defections may win headlines but do not automatically translate to public support. “Policies are not made for governors or senators; they are made for the people—and the people are suffering.”

He acknowledged the challenges ahead but remained optimistic. “Yes, we will face turbulence, but there is no challenge that is insurmountable. God has the final say, and no political tactic can outplay divine will.”

With Delta now out of PDP’s control, the party faces renewed pressure to consolidate its support base and redefine its political strategy. Yet for Damagum, the party’s core strength lies not in the shifting loyalty of political elites, but in its enduring connection with the Nigerian people.

“In the end,” he said, “it’s not about how many governors you have. It’s about who the people trust to ease their burden.”

