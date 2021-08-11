 PDP ready for 2023 elections – Gov Ortom | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

PDP ready for 2023 elections – Gov Ortom

Published

32 mins ago

on

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, boasted on Wednesday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections after resolving its crisis.

Ortom stated this at the Makurdi Airport after returning from Abuja where he attended an expanded stakeholders’ meeting on the PDP leadership crisis.

He said: “The PDP is prepared to take Nigeria from bottom to top and not top to bottom like the APC promised Nigerians in 2015 and failed them thereafter.

“The PDP will remain focused in the face of intimidation and blackmail from the APC.

READ ALSO: 2023 ELECTIONS: PDP challenges Buhari

“The PDP has learnt its lessons and is willing to serve as a beacon of hope for the country’s democracy and as a party that is people-oriented with the capacity to provide a better alternative in governance.”

Ortom stressed that the 13 PDP governors would continue to promote the party’s interest above other considerations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations7 days ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...