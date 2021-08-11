PDP ready for 2023 elections – Gov Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, boasted on Wednesday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections after resolving its crisis.

Ortom stated this at the Makurdi Airport after returning from Abuja where he attended an expanded stakeholders’ meeting on the PDP leadership crisis.

He said: “The PDP is prepared to take Nigeria from bottom to top and not top to bottom like the APC promised Nigerians in 2015 and failed them thereafter.

“The PDP will remain focused in the face of intimidation and blackmail from the APC.

“The PDP has learnt its lessons and is willing to serve as a beacon of hope for the country’s democracy and as a party that is people-oriented with the capacity to provide a better alternative in governance.”

Ortom stressed that the 13 PDP governors would continue to promote the party’s interest above other considerations.

