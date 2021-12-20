PDP ready to sanction members working against it, says Ayu

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorcha Ayu, has issued a stern warning to members who work against the party, saying that such an act will not go unpunished.

Ayu, who stated this at the party National Working Committee (NWC), reconciliation meeting with the party stakeholders from Ekiti State, on Monday, in Abuja, said the PDP had lost elections because party leaders, and followers had been engaged in fights.

He noted that it is the responsibility of all members to support any candidate that the party had produced as this would help win

Ayu said: “Once the party decides on the candidate, it is the responsibility of every member of the PDP family to fight for that candidate because you are not just fighting for that candidate you are fighting for the PDP.

“So, you have a responsibility to support him. Anybody that does otherwise will be considered as working against the PDP. It will be regarded as anti-party.

“The mood of the PDP today is that anybody who works against the PDP will not just walk away because we do not want members of our party fighting against members of the party.

“We lost election because the leaders in various states and the followership were divided, with PDP winning or losing against PDP. That trend has to stop.

“We are very certain that the reconciliation process which we are going to carry out in virtually every state will enable us to unify the party at the ward, local government and state levels.

“We believe that as a family, as a party today, that no single individual can go out there and win an election, even if you are a governor.

“The governors must work with their colleagues, critical stakeholders right from the ward. Every other party leader in every state must be prepared to work as a team player, because party politics is like football, it is not tennis.

“It is only when you work as a team that you are assured of victory.”

Continuing, the National Chairman stated that the “essence of every political party is to win elections, not just to participate in elections.”

“The party started on the note of winning virtually every election that we went into, that was why we built our strength from capturing 21 states in 1999 to about 28 states in 2007.

“It is often believed that if we put our house in order, we will still be able to go back to those winning ways.

“We are not going into any election to lose. We are going into every single election with the determination to win and I think that should be the mood of every member of the PDP family.

“It is not important to us in the leadership of the party whether you like a particular candidate or not.”

