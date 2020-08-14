PDP reconstitutes Kaduna caretaker committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday reconstituted the party’s caretaker committee in Kaduna State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the committee would be headed by Bashir Dutsen, while Abdullahi Kano is the secretary.

Other members of the committee are – Ashiru Abdullahi, Dr. Abdu Usman, Ahmed Zaria, Lawal Balarabe, Jerry Ishaya, Imam Lawal Adamu, Edward Masha, John Ayuba and Maria Dogo

The statement read: “The action of the NWC, which is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) and 31(2) (e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as Amended), is consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing state caretaker committee.

“The reconstituted caretaker committee is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Kaduna State until a new executive committee is elected for a period not exceeding 90 days (three months).”

