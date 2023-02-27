PDP rejects election results, demands suspension of collation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the results of last Saturday’s presidential election as currently being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were manipulated.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who stated this at a media briefing on Monday in Abuja, accused the commission of aiding and abetting the rigging of the elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The main opposition party lamented that INEC refused to upload election results from polling units across the country to its server/website as required by the Electoral Act, 2022.

The spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, and other members of the party on Monday stormed out of the INEC collation center in Abuja.

The former Kogi West senator had insisted that the results of the presidential election in Ekiti State as reported by the commission did not tally with what officials from polling units in the state declared before leaving the center with certain council members.

Ologunagba said: “It is very clear from the votes as cast at the polling units across the country that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar substantially defeated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in line with the expressed aspiration and will of Nigerians.

“However, it is alarming that INEC is aiding and abetting the rigging and manipulation of the election results in favour of the APC by flagrant and provocative violation of the express provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 by refusing and neglecting to transmit directly the results of the elections from the polling unit to the INEC server/website as required by law.

“Any result announced by INEC is ultra vires, illegal, and of no consequence unless they are results already transmitted directly from the polling units.

“So procedurally, INEC cannot continue to announce results that are yet to be transmitted as expressly stated in the relevant Sections of the Electoral Act.

“The integrity of this election has been compromised and vitiated by the admission of INEC officials that there was a technical glitch in the midst of the election which affected the effective functioning of the BVAS machines.

“Furthermore, the integrity of the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is at stake having regard to his multiple representation and assurances to Nigerians and the international community that the Electoral Act 2022, is a game changer that will guarantee a free, fair, and transparent electoral process especially as it relates to the direct transmission of election results from polling units at all elections.

“It is, therefore, curious that the INEC chairman will insist on proceeding with the announcement of election results which are not transmitted directly from the polling units to the INEC server/website as required by the electoral act.

“Information at our disposal indicates that INEC deliberately refused to commence the process of announcement of results more than 48 hours after the close of election and collation of results from the various polling units, which result by law was expected to be transmitted directly into INEC server/website as provided for under section 68 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The PDP, therefore, rejects the manipulated election results as announced by INEC. Our party cautions that INEC is pushing Nigerians to the wall by announcing manipulated results.

“We are aware that INEC embarked on extensive and illegal cancellation of election results in many states of the country. For instance, in Sokoto State, over 200 polling unit results where the PDP is in the clear lead have also been cancelled, thereby disenfranchising over 200,000 registered voters.

“In the interest of national peace, halt further announcement of manipulated results and immediately transmit the authentic elections results from the polling units directly to its server/website as required by law before continuation of announcement of results.

“The PDP will not hesitate to make public the election results as cast at the polling units if that becomes necessary.”

