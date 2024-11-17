PDP rejects Ondo election result, alleges fraud; APC hits back

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of the Ondo State governorship election, which saw Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) re-elected by a wide margin. The PDP described the poll as a “sham” and accused the ruling APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the process.

Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner after securing victories in all 18 local government areas of the state. According to the State Returning Officer, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, the APC candidate polled 366,781 votes, defeating his closest rival, PDP’s Agboola Ajayi, who garnered 117,845 votes.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba accused the APC of using vote-buying and intimidation to manipulate the election. He claimed the poll fell short of the standards for a credible election.

“The PDP and indeed all lovers of democracy in Nigeria and across the world have just witnessed the worst election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission,” Ologunagba said. “The November 16 governorship election runs short of all expectations and requirements of a free, fair and credible election as it witnessed the height of electoral swindle, deceit, and manipulation by the APC.

“This election witnessed widespread election merchandising, monetisation, and barefaced vote-buying by the APC and its apparatus in government to suppress the genuine aspiration of the people. This devious practice by the APC was rampant and pervasive because the APC have utterly impoverished Nigerians and turned poverty into a weapon of mass subjugation.”

Calling for international scrutiny, Ologunagba warned that unchecked electoral malpractice could undermine Nigeria’s democracy. “We call the attention of all Nigerians and the International Community to this reprehensible practice by the APC as widely witnessed in Ondo State and we demand that a serious action be taken to stem such if Nigeria’s democracy must survive. In the meantime, the National Working Committee of the PDP will be having a more detailed review of the election outcome and take appropriate action in the defence of our democracy.”

Reacting to the PDP’s allegations, APC National Publicity Director Bala Ibrahim dismissed the claims as baseless and typical of the opposition party. Ibrahim argued that the PDP consistently blames the APC for its electoral losses while praising INEC in states where it wins.

“If there is an eclipse of the sun or moon in Nigeria, the PDP will blame it on the APC. Even if there is drought, flood, or any natural disaster, they will hold the APC responsible,” Ibrahim said.

He added that Nigerians have lost faith in the PDP due to its poor performance during its 16 years in power. “They are failing to understand that times have changed. Nigerians are now conscious of their votes and the value of democracy. They have now realised that they made a grave mistake by entrusting the PDP to rule the country for 16 years, which resulted in misrule, mismanagement, and total disruption of values.”

Ibrahim also criticized the PDP’s doubts over the election results. “How can you say an election the governor won by over 200,000 votes was skewed in APC’s favour? If it were an election decided by 10 or 50 votes, yes, we could call for a conversation. But not one with over 200,000 votes. The PDP better wake up and smell the coffee.”

As the PDP continues to contest the election results, the APC has called for a focus on governance and the will of the electorate. The political fallout highlights ongoing tensions between Nigeria’s leading parties over electoral transparency and fairness.

