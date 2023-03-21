PDP rejects outcome of Kaduna guber election, blames APC, INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna has rejected the results of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC candidate, Uba Sani, as the winner of the election.

He polled 730,002 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isah Kudan of the PDP, who scored 719,196 votes.

Labour Party’s Jonathan Asake and Suleiman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 58,283 and 21,405 votes respectively.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Felix Hyet, who addressed journalists at a press conference in Kaduna, described the APC victory as fraudulent.

Hyet said: “You will recall my press conference yesterday, March 20, 2023, during which I demanded the use of authentic results from the INEC Result Viewing server as the only accepted results for declaration of governorship in our state.

“This was because the lack of transparency from INEC officials was glaring and justice will not be done.

“Our fears were confirmed last night when the State Gubernatorial Returning Officer, Prof. Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, used the questionable results to declare Sen. Uba Sani of the APC as elected with 730,002votes against 719,196 votes allocated to our Candidate, Rt. Hon. Mohamed Ashiru of the PDP.

“The PDP rejects this result and the declaration of Sen. Uba Sani as winner of the governorship elections of 18/03/2023 in our dear Kaduna state.

“May I seize this opportunity to sincerely thank our numerous supporters and the good people of Kaduna state for the mandate they have given us and want to assure them that the PDP will not leave any stone unturned in the quest for re-claiming their mandate.

“We have commenced actions necessary and in accordance with the law with a view to arresting this glaring broad day robbery against the people of Kaduna state by APC government and its collaborators.”

