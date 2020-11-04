PDP rejects planned social media censorship

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday rejected the planned censorship of social media by the Federal Government.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the plan as unconstitutional, anti-people, and an attempt to silence Nigerians.

He added that the attempt to censor the social media was targeted at muzzling outspoken citizens.

The move, according to him, was targeted at youths, media, and civil society organisations demanding accountability and competence from the government.

He said the attempt to censor the social media would also silence citizens from exposing cases of corruption, injustice, human rights abuses, and constitutional violations by government officials.

Ologbondiyan said: “Our party rejects the claims that the regulation bill is targeted at checking fake news.

“This is because our nation already has enough implementable laws to counter the dissemination of fake news and punish offenders.

“Instead of curtailing citizens’ constitutionally guaranteed rights, the government should rather take steps to reassure Nigerians of efforts to address corruption, treasury looting, abuse of human rights, nepotism, and unaccountability.”

The PDP spokesman advised the federal government to become more accountable, particularly in exposing corrupt officials including those alleged to be involved in diversion of funds voted for COVID-19 palliatives.

The Northern Governors’ Forum had on Monday called for censorship of social media in order to check the spread of fake news in the country.

