PDP rejects tribunal’s ruling on Osun governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday night rejected the ruling of the Osun State election petition tribunal which nullified the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

A three-man panel headed by Justice Tetsea Kume had earlier on Friday in Osogbo declared former governor Gboyega Oyetola as winner of the election.

In its ruling, the panel noted that the INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and 1999 Constitution during the election.

It deducted the over-voting observed from the figure recorded by Adeleke and Oyetola, and declared that the latter won the election having polled 314, 921, while Adeleke’s score came down to 290, 266.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on July 17 last year declared Adeleke as the winner of the election after he polled 403,371 votes while the former governor garnered 375,027 votes.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP noted that the tribunal’s ruling was at variance with the will of the people of the state.

The statement read: “The July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State was adjudged by local and international observers to be free, fair, transparent and clearly won by the PDP and our candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke in confirmation of the wishes and aspiration of the people.

“The will of the people of Osun State as expressed by electing Governor Adeleke must be respected. As a law-abiding party, the PDP will explore all available legal means to restore the victory of our party.”

Adeleke had also described the tribunal’s ruling as a miscarriage of justice and vowed to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

