PDP renews calls for Buhari’s resignation, says Nigerians now citizens without govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again demanded for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity and alleged cases of corruption in government agencies.

The major opposition party regretted that Nigeria had become a nation whose citizens had no government.

The party had also called on Buhari to resign, soon after such a call was made by one of its senators, Enyinnaya Abaribe over the insecurity situation in the country.

The chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus renewed the call during a media briefing at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

At the briefing themed “Nigeria a free fall as corruption, Insecurity engulfs our nation,” Secondus said that with the current developments in the country, especially in cases of worsening insecurity and corruption, it was clear the Buhari administration had run out of propaganda.

He pointed out the recent alleged resignation of over 300 soldiers from service, the demand by National Assembly for sack of the service chiefs, saying it all showed that “press statements” claiming victories over Boko Haram were nothing but lies.

He also lamented the alleged monumental frauds in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North East Development Commission (NEDC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under the watch of Buhari.

Noting that the developments was a confirmation of the Transparency International report listing Nigeria among the most corrupt nations of the world, Secondus said:

“Corruption has become a way of life among Nigerians while Buhari plays the ostrich.”

According to him, Buhari no longer remembers his campaign promises to fight corruption, end Insecurity in Nigeria.

