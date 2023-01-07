PDP Reps candidate in Kebbi dies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency in Kebbi State, Abba Haliru.

Family sources told journalists on Saturday that the PDP candidate died after returning from the United States where he visited his father, Dr. Bello Haliru.

Haliru was a former national chairman of PDP.

The Director-General of PDP Governorship Campaign Council in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu, who also confirmed the news, said Haliru died after a brief illness on Friday.

The deceased won the party’s ticket after defeating the incumbent lawmaker, Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Yakubu, in the primary election held in the constituency in May.

Haliru’s death came a few hours after the PDP lost its House of Assembly candidate for Pengana State Constituency of Plateau State, Matthew Akawu, to the cold hands of death.

