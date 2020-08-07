PDP Reps caucus accuses Gbajabiamila of shielding lawmakers involved in NDDC contracts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has written the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila decrying his handling of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract claims.

The caucus, which accused Gbajabiamila of shielding National Assembly members, said to have benefited from NDDC contracts, argued that the development had not only undermined the integrity of the House but also attracted bad image to the institution.

The caucus stated this in a letter signed by its leader, Kingsley Chinda and addressed to the speaker.

The PDP lawmakers in the lower assembly also frowned at the event during the NDDC public hearing, where the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio made allegations against some members of the National Assembly and the chairman was heard telling him to stop.

They argued that the action of the chairman of the committee was a way of covering up the wrongdoings by lawmakers.

The caucus equally expressed misgiving over the letter read out by Gbajabiamila at Reps plenary of Akpabio’s response to the 48-hour ultimatum while allegedly leaving out portions, where the minister listed lawmakers who supposedly benefitted from NDDC contracts.

“We are burdened to write this open letter of appeal to you to take urgent steps to address the eroding credibility of the House of Representatives. Of course, as one of the longest-serving legislators, you are aware that the House of Representatives has faced several challenges since 1999, chief among them is getting the public to repose confidence in it and believe in the integrity of its members and leadership.

“The sound bites from the investigative hearings undertaken by the Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), have not only undermined the House of Representatives, but have also posed bad portents to the institution of the National Assembly,” the letter read in part.

The caucus therefore, called on the Speaker to allow an independent probe panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe allegations leveled by the minister.

