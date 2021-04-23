PDP Reps caucus tackles Gbajabiamila for stopping debate on Pantami | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP Reps caucus tackles Gbajabiamila for stopping debate on Pantami
The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives on Friday knocked the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for frustrating calls for the resignation of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, over alleged links with terror groups.
The caucus in a statement issued by its spokesman, Francis Agbo, said the Speaker’s decision to shut down a debate spearheaded by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on the matter was disheartening and could have far-reaching implications on the country.
The caucus also demanded an apology from the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, for allegedly insulting the minority leader.
The group insisted that a statement credited to Kalu clearly exposed a sinister intention to misrepresent the rules of the House, mislead the undiscerning public, and frustrate genuine effort in the fight against terrorism in the country.
The opposition lawmakers argued that Elumelu came on the right order and Gbajabiamila should not have prevented a debate on the matter.
The statement read: “We find it shocking that instead of standing with Nigerians at this critical moment, Hon. Kalu chose to engage in a personal attack on the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, for pointing to the dangers of retaining in office, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, after reports of the minister’s support for terrorists came to the fore.
READ ALSO: DSS dismisses ex-director’s comment on Pantami as personal opinion
“Indeed, Hon. Kalu’s claim that our Minority Leader did not properly present his motion, under an appropriate rule is completely dumb, frivolous and exposes his poor knowledge of the legislative procedures.
“It also points to a deliberate scheme to jeopardise our nation’s fight against terrorism.
“Moreover, it is clear that the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila conceded to the appropriateness of the Order under which the Minority Leader presented his motion, and for that did not rule him out of order regarding the presentation of the motion and its consequential prayers.
“Furthermore, the Hon. Speaker, in accepting the motion, announced that the issues raised have been noted.
“We, therefore, demand that Hon. Kalu should withdraw his statement and tender an unreserved apology to the Minority Leader and Nigerians for misrepresenting the rules of the House.”
Join the conversation
