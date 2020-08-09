PDP Reps knock Malami, police over alleged involvement in Edo Assembly crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives on Sunday condemned an alleged attempt by the All progressives Congress (APC) to forcefully take over the leadership of the Edo State Assembly.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Kingsley Chinda, the caucus described the attempt to impeach the Speaker of the Assembly, Frank Okiye “through the back door as a clear desecration of the institution of the legislature.”

The caucus also accused the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, of instigating the attempted impeachment of the speaker.

17 members of the House had on Thursday morning impeached the speaker and his deputy, Roland Asoro, during an emergency session held at the Assembly complex in Benin.

14 lawmakers who were left out during the inauguration of the Assembly in May last year were also sworn in during the exercise.

The Reps caucus said: “As highest ranking law Officers, they should be seen to keep peace and order and not otherwise.

READ ALSO: EXPOSED: How Malami directed IGP to provide security for inauguration of Edo Assembly APC members

“Why would lawmakers meet at an undisclosed location and claimed that they have impeached the Speaker of the House all in a bid to ensure the removal of Governor Godwin Obaseki through unconstitutional means?”

The caucus also questioned the rationale behind the involvement of the police force in the Assembly invasion.

“Why would the police be receiving instructions from Abuja to brazenly trample upon the sanctity of the institution of the legislature as if we are in a banana republic where might prevails over the rule of law?”

“This is not acceptable and must be condemned in its totality.

“The men who were accompanied by the policemen are believed to be members-elect whose seats were declared vacant and the action is still a subject of ligation.

“By the provisions of Section 52 and 53 of the Constitution, a member-elect must first be sworn in by the Speaker at a properly convened seating of the House and only the presiding officer is vested with the powers to convene the House.”

Join the conversation

Opinions