PDP reschedules screening of Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi governorship aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled the date for the screening of aspirants for the Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States governorship elections to March 1.

The screening exercise was initially slated to take place on February 13.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct the governorship elections in the three states on November 11.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the party National Working Committee (NWC) has scheduled the screening appeals for March 13.

Bature said: “In the same vein, the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for Kogi State only has been extended till Monday, February 13.”

READ ALSO: Wike tackles Ayu over ‘PDP has brought us shame’ slip at Kano rally

The adjustment, according to him, was necessitated by the ongoing electioneering campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

He added that the dates for other activities relating to the primary elections in the states remained unchanged.

“All our governorships aspirants, state chapters, critical stakeholders in the respective states, and the general public should please note the change of dates as stated above,” the party official added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now