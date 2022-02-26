PDP reveals plans to challenge impeachment of Zamfara Dep Gov in court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed plans to challenge the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu by the State House of Assembly.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja.

According to Ologunagba, the actions of the Zamfara lawmakers were against the rule of law and spirit of democracy.

“The PDP is reviewing the actions in Zamfara in this violent assault on the Rule of Law and will take appropriate actions necessary.

“In any case, the PDP and the people of Zamfara will not allow the impunity being foisted on the state to stand and appropriate legal action is being taken in that regard.

“Fortunately, our party has implicit confidence in the judiciary, which has in the past demonstrated its capacity and ability to defend the Constitution and the Rule of Law,” he said.

The Zamfara Assembly, on February 22, impeached Aliyu from office.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Faruku Dosara (APC -Maradun 1) at plenary in Gusau.

The motion came shortly after the House adopted the report of Justice Haladu Tanko panel which investigated alleged misconduct and abuse of office against the deputy governor.

Speaker Nasiru Muazu, who presided over the sitting, directed the Clerk, Saidu Anka, to conduct a voice vote on the impeachment and 22 out of the 22 lawmakers present, voted in favour and the deputy governor was pronounced impeached.

