PDP reveals those behind alleged plot to remove Wike, foist emergency rule on Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed those behind the alleged plot to remove Governor Nysome Wike and foist emergency rule in Rivers State.

Governor Wike had in a statement on Tuesday raised the alarm of some Abuja politicians from Rivers State plotting to create crisis in the state so that the Federal Government would declare emergency rule in Rivers.

In its response in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said those behind the plot were, “certain unpatriotic and disgruntled individuals working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The opposition party added that it had been informed of the alleged plots by such power hungry politicians to sponsor their misguided youth to unleash violence and unrest in certain parts of the state to create an impression of security breakdown so as to validate their plot for imposition of emergency rule in the state.

The PDP said such anti-people elements include some individuals who were rejected by the people of Rivers State in the 2019 governorship election, as well as their godfathers, who believe they have the backing of power mongers at the federal level, and now seek to manipulate situations with the COVID-19 pandemic to cause confusion and push their plot to take over the governance of the state through the back door.

“It is clear that the actions of the government of Rivers State under Governor Nyesom Wike in protecting the state against the spread of COVID-19 in the state are targeted at nothing but to protect lives, and such have continued to yield very positive results.

“Nigerians are also not unaware of the politicization of the fight against COVID-19 by the agents of the Federal Government, who appeared uncomfortable with the management of the pandemic by Rivers State government and other states just because they are controlled by PDP governors.

“It is instructive for those power mongers to note that this is a time of global pandemic when our country needs her unity.

“Our party, therefore, warns those seeking to cause confusion and disaffection to steer clear of Rivers State as they will be firmly resisted,” the party said.

