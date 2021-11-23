PDP reveals what it will do if it regains power

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed its plans if it regains power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement issued by the PDP National Chairman-Elect, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, who said that for the party to reclaim power, it must demonstrate to Nigerians that it could run a better government.

Ayu stated this at a two-day PDP National Retreat 2021 with the theme: “It’s time to rescue Nigeria” held on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Ayu, no other party in Nigeria was better equipped and placed to rescue and rebuild the country than the PDP, adding that the party did it before.

He recalled how PDP took over power from military rule in Nigeria and within short years under former President Olusegun Obasanjo‘s administration reversed the collapsed economy.

“Many of our citizens in the diaspora returned and set up businesses here or contributed in other ways.

“Foreign investors trooped in. Abuja and other cities transformed from sites of abandoned projects to thriving construction sites and livable cities.

“Do we remember what our telephone system was like before the PDP government gave us GSM,?” Ayu said.

He said that while PDP could do that again, it had to do the first things first.

“Nigerians are not going to vote for us just because we had done well before. People do not vote for the past but for the present and the future.

“We have to demonstrate that we can do better than the current APC government. But we must start with putting our own house in order.

“We are a big tent, indeed a big umbrella. Yes, within the party we have different tendencies, worldviews and experiences. But our overriding interest should be Nigeria.

“To bring it back from the brink. To make it better. To present Nigeria to the world again as a country of serious, competent, and committed people. When we rebuild it we will all benefit,” Ayu said.

He said that the party had to rebuild Nigeria to provide education for all its citizens, secure its borders, and protect its law-abiding citizens wherever they may live, whatever their occupation, and whatever their language, religion, or ethnicity.

“We have to rebuild a Nigeria with roads, bridges and railways that crisscross and connect different parts of this country to facilitate and promote the movement of people and goods to grow our economy.

“We have to rebuild a Nigeria that pays decent wages to workers so that we actually have a real economy driven by higher productivity and consumer spending.

“We have to rebuild Nigeria to become a fertile ground for our young people and other entrepreneurs to unleash their creativity and innovativeness consumer spending.

“Let us rebuild Nigeria as a country that does not treat any of its peoples as second-class citizens,” he said.

