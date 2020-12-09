PDP reveals why APC withdrew from Zamfara rerun by-election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has forwarded reasons it says made the All Progressives Congress (APC) withdrew from the Zamfara State rerun by-election.

The chairman of Zamfara PDP, Tukur Danfulani, in a statement on Tuesday said the APC withdrew from the by-election for Bakura State House of Assembly seat in “fear of near-certain defeat”.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the by-election held last Saturday in the constituency inconclusive and fixed December 9, for a supplementary poll.

But on Tuesday, the APC spokesman in Zamfara, Ibrahim Birnin-Magaji, announced that the party was withdrawing from the rerun by-election.

In his reaction, Danfulani said the PDP was happy with the action of the APC but would still want the security agents to ensure the protection of the people’s lives and property before, during, and after the rerun by-election and not to allow miscreants distort it.

“It is one thing to back out from an election in fear of near-certain defeat and another to leave the thugs that were used in the first leg of the election to come more venomous since they have nothing to lose,” he said.

